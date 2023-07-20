New Suit - ERISA

Richards, Layton & Finger filed an ERISA lawsuit Tuesday in Delaware District Court against Marblegate Asset Management and other defendants. The court case was brought on behalf of Mark Zoldan, former chief financial officer for Marblegate, who claims that the defendants refused to remit certain assets to Zoldan and canceled his family’s benefits without notice in violation of legal protections afforded to terminated employees. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00783, Zoldan v. Marblegate Asset Management, LLC et al.

Banking & Financial Services

July 20, 2023, 10:35 AM

nature of claim: 791/for alleged ERISA violations