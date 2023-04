New Suit - Consumer

Ford Motor Co. was slapped with a breach-of-warranty lawsuit on Friday in Ohio Northern District Court. The suit was filed by Hay & Knight and attorney Richard E. Hackerd on behalf of the owners of a 2017 Ford Explorer. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:23-cv-00884, Zoblisien et al. v. Ford Motor Co.

Automotive

April 28, 2023, 6:05 PM

Plaintiffs

Jennifer Zoblisien

Michael Zoblisien

Richard E. Hackerd

defendants

Ford Motor Company

nature of claim: 355/alleging a defective product