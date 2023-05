Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Lindow Stephens Schultz on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Liberty Mutual Insurance Group to Texas Western District Court. The suit, for a disputed property damage claim arising from a fire, was filed by attorney Edward P. Cano on behalf of Dennis Zobel. The case is 5:23-cv-00650, Zobel v. Liberty Mutual Personal Insurance Company et al.

Insurance

May 19, 2023, 7:07 PM

Plaintiffs

Dennis Zobel

defendants

Liberty Mutual Personal Insurance Company

Safeco Insurance Company of Indiana

defendant counsels

Lindow Stephens Schultz, LLP

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute