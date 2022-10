New Suit - Consumer

Citigroup was sued Friday in New York Southern District Court over alleged breaches of the Electronic Fund Transfer Act. The court case was brought by Bromberg Law Office on behalf of Carlos Enrique Ruiz and Persida Zlatkov who claim that the bank negligently processed a fraudulent wire transfer. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-08757, Zlatkov et al v. Citibank, N.A.