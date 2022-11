Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Fisher & Phillips on Monday removed a lawsuit against Inhouse Physicians SC to California Northern District Court. The complaint, filed by the Bhatia Law Firm and Benowitz Law on behalf of Akaasha Ziya, pursues race discrimination and sexual harassment claims. The case is 3:22-cv-07496, Ziya v. Inhouse Physicians, S.C.

Health Care

November 29, 2022, 7:06 AM