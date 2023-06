Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough on Friday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Mohawk Industries, an American flooring manufacturer serving residential and commercial clients, to Texas Southern District Court. The suit, which seeks over $1.4 million, was filed by Wittliff Cutter on behalf of Zita Tech. The case is 4:23-cv-02317, zita tech, inc v. Mohawk Industries, Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

June 23, 2023, 5:01 PM

Plaintiffs

zita tech, inc

defendants

Mohawk Carpet, LLC

Mohawk Industries, Inc.

defendant counsels

Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract