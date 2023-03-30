Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at FordHarrison on Wednesday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against luxury children's clothing brand Bonpoint USA Inc. to California Central District Court. The suit was filed by Melmed Law Group on behalf of a sales associate, who contends that she was wrongfully terminated in retaliation for complaining to upper management about a colleague working while intoxicated and claims that she was not paid for overtime hours worked. The case is 2:23-cv-02355, Ziskin v. Bonpoint USA Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

March 30, 2023, 5:55 AM

Plaintiffs

Latifa Ziskin

defendants

Bonpoint USA Inc.

defendant counsels

FordHarrison

nature of claim: 790/over alleged employment law breaches