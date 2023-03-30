Lawyers at FordHarrison on Wednesday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against luxury children's clothing brand Bonpoint USA Inc. to California Central District Court. The suit was filed by Melmed Law Group on behalf of a sales associate, who contends that she was wrongfully terminated in retaliation for complaining to upper management about a colleague working while intoxicated and claims that she was not paid for overtime hours worked. The case is 2:23-cv-02355, Ziskin v. Bonpoint USA Inc.
Retail & Consumer Goods
March 30, 2023, 5:55 AM