Denise Alvarez, Brendan M. Walsh and Michael S. Stein of Pashman Stein Walder Hayden have entered appearances for Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld and partner Matthew A. Pearson in a pending legal malpractice lawsuit. The suit, filed April 8 in New Jersey District Court by Lorium Law and Soliman & Associates on behalf of physician/scientist Monib Zirvi, contends that Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld and Latham & Watkins failed to properly advise Zirvi in connection with an underlying patent infringement lawsuit against Illumina Inc. and Thermo Fisher Scientific. According to the suit, Zirvi contends that his independently developed 'DNA microarrays' were incorporated into Illumina's patents, products and SEC filings. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Madeline Cox Arleo, is 2:23-cv-01997, Zirvi v. Illumina, Inc. et al.
Technology
July 11, 2023, 7:51 AM