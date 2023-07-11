Who Got The Work

Denise Alvarez, Brendan M. Walsh and Michael S. Stein of Pashman Stein Walder Hayden have entered appearances for Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld and partner Matthew A. Pearson in a pending legal malpractice lawsuit. The suit, filed April 8 in New Jersey District Court by Lorium Law and Soliman & Associates on behalf of physician/scientist Monib Zirvi, contends that Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld and Latham & Watkins failed to properly advise Zirvi in connection with an underlying patent infringement lawsuit against Illumina Inc. and Thermo Fisher Scientific. According to the suit, Zirvi contends that his independently developed 'DNA microarrays' were incorporated into Illumina's patents, products and SEC filings. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Madeline Cox Arleo, is 2:23-cv-01997, Zirvi v. Illumina, Inc. et al.

Technology

July 11, 2023, 7:51 AM

Plaintiffs

Monib Zirvi

Plaintiffs

Soliman & Associates, P.C.

defendants

Illumina, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Akin Gump Strauss ) Hauer & Feld LLP

Angela Verrecchio

Douglas Lumish

Latham & Watkins

Matthew A. Pearson

Rip Finst

Roger Chin

Sean Boyle

defendant counsels

Pashman Stein Walder Hayden, P.C.

Pashman Stein Walder Hayden

Walsh Pizzi O'Reilly Falanga LLP

Robinson Miller LLC

Latham & Watkins

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims