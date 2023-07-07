Who Got The Work

Latham & Watkins partner Michelle Ernst has entered an appearance for Latham & Watkins and Douglas Lumish in a pending lawsuit. The suit, filed April 8 in New Jersey District Court by Lorium Law and Soliman & Associates on behalf of Monib Zirvi, centers on Zirvi's claim that he developed a data set of ZipCode sequences to mass produce DNA computer chips. The suit also targets Thermo Fisher Scientific; and law firms Latham & Watkins and Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld, which allegedly failed to properly advise the plaintiff in an underlying patent lawsuit against Illumina and Thermo Fisher. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Madeline Cox Arleo, is 2:23-cv-01997, Zirvi v. Illumina, Inc. et al.

Technology

July 07, 2023, 7:54 AM

