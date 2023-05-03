Illumina Inc., a leading developer and provider of genetic sequencing technology, has tapped partner Keith J. Miller of Robinson Miller LLC to fight a pending lawsuit. The suit, filed April 8 in New Jersey District Court by Lorium Law and Soliman & Associates on behalf of Monib Zirvi, centers on Zirvi's claim that he developed a data set of ZipCode sequences to mass produce DNA computer chips. The suit also targets Thermo Fisher Scientific; and law firms Latham & Watkins and Akin Gump, which allegedly failed to properly advise the plaintiff in an underlying patent lawsuit against Illumina and Thermo Fisher. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Madeline Cox Arleo, is 2:23-cv-01997, Zirvi v. Illumina, Inc. et al.
Technology
May 03, 2023, 10:18 AM