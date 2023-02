Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Wood Smith Henning & Berman on Wednesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Guardian Ignition Interlock Manufacturing to Washington Eastern District Court. The suit, filed by Meyer Fluegge & Tenneyor on behalf of Zirkle Fruit Co., centers on the purchase of an ozone generation system for preserving apples. The case is 1:23-cv-03025, Zirkle Fruit Company v. Guardian Ignition Interlock Manufacturing, Inc.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

February 22, 2023, 3:02 PM