Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Spencer Fane on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against USAA and State Farm Insurance to Nevada District Court. The complaint, for underinsured motorist claims, was filed by the Medrala Law Firm on behalf of Thomas Zirkin. The case is 2:22-cv-01627, Zirkin v. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company et al.

Insurance

September 23, 2022, 8:39 PM