Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Goldberg Segalla on Thursday removed a product liability lawsuit against Sunbeam Products and Amazon to New York Eastern District Court. The complaint was filed by Wiese & Aydiner on behalf of Zipora Shalomayev, who was allegedly injured by a defective food processor. The case is 1:22-cv-06884, Shalomayev v. Sunbeam Products Inc. et al.