Who Got The Work

Peter T. Shapiro and Colby Berman of Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith have stepped in as defense counsel to Luminaire (Miami) LLC in a pending website accessibility class action. The action, filed March 31 in New York Southern District Court by Stein Saks PLLC, contends that the defendant's website denies full access to blind and visually impaired individuals. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jennifer H. Rearden, is 1:23-cv-02721, Zinnamon v. Luminaire (Miami), LLC.

Internet & Social Media

May 16, 2023, 5:48 AM

