Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Polsinelli on Monday removed a lawsuit alleging fraudulent transfer against USAA Federal Savings Bank to Texas Southern District Court. The suit was filed by Duane Morris on behalf of Christa June Zink. The case is 4:22-cv-04030, Zink v. USAA Federal Savings Bank.

Banking & Financial Services

November 21, 2022, 1:50 PM