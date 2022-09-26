Who Got The Work

Mario R. Bordogna and Amy H. McCrossen of Clark Hill have stepped in as defense counsel to The Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education, Slippery Rock University of Pennsylvania and its president, William Behre, in a pending lawsuit over alleged race, sex and age discrimination in employment. The case was filed Aug. 12 in Pennsylvania Western District Court by Lieber Hammer Huber & Paul on behalf of Dr. Abbey Zink, the former provost at Slippery Rock. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge W. Scott Hardy, is 2:22-cv-01170, Zink v. The Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education et al.

Education

September 26, 2022, 9:59 AM