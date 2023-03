Who Got The Work

Thomas L. Feher of Thompson Hine has entered an appearance for Foodservices Brand Group LLC in a pending breach-of-contract lawsuit. The case, over alleged unpaid commission fees, was filed Feb. 10 in Ohio Southern District Court by Corsaro & Associates on behalf of Zink Foodservice Group Inc. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Michael H. Watson, is 2:23-cv-00588, Zink Foodservice Group, Inc v. Foodservices Brand Group, LLC et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

March 27, 2023, 9:53 AM

Plaintiffs

Zink Foodservice Group, Inc

Plaintiffs

Corsaro & Associates Co., Lpa

defendants

Bryan O'Rourke

Foodservices Brand Group

Foodservices Brand Group, LLC

defendant counsels

Thompson Hine

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract