Who Got The Work

Michael Best & Friedrich partner Amy O. Bruchs has entered an appearance for Epic Systems Corp. in a pending employment class action. The complaint, filed June 16 in Wisconsin Western District Court by CrossCastle PLLC, contends that the defendant wrongfully denied religious exemptions to the company's COVID-19 vaccine policy. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Stephen L. Crocker, is 3:23-cv-00405, Zimmerman, Victoria et al v. Epic Systems Corporation.

Health Care

August 01, 2023, 12:10 PM

Plaintiffs

Jeff Greiveldinger

Victoria Zimmerman

Plaintiffs

Crosscastle PLLC

defendants

Epic Systems Corporation

defendant counsels

Michael Best & Friedrich

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination