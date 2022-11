Who Got The Work

Rocklan William 'Rocky' King III and Joshua Counts Cumby of Adams and Reese have entered appearances for Patrick Pauly in a pending breach-of-contract lawsuit. The suit, over disputed insurance proceeds, was filed Oct. 6 in Tennessee Middle District Court by BuildLaw PLC on behalf of Brandon Zimmerman. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Waverly D. Crenshaw Jr., is 3:22-cv-00793, Zimmerman v. Pauly.

Tennessee

November 21, 2022, 6:39 AM