Who Got The Work

Theodore W. Seitz and Erin A. Sedmak of Dykema Gossett have stepped in as defense counsel to Midland Credit Management Inc. in a pending lawsuit for claims under the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act. The action was filed Oct. 13 in Michigan Eastern District Court by Lemberg Law on behalf of Jaimmie Zimmerman. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge George Caram Steeh, is 2:22-cv-12446, Zimmerman v. Midland Credit Management, Inc.

Banking & Financial Services

November 28, 2022, 4:06 AM