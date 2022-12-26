Who Got The Work

Patterson Belknap Webb & Tyler and Farella Braun + Martel are defending L'Oreal in a consumer class action alleging that the company misleads customers about its L'Oreal and Lancome brand sunscreen products. The action, filed Dec. 2 in California Northern District Court by Gutride Safier, claims that the sunscreen fails to provide 24-hour protection as indicated on the product packaging. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Haywood S. Gilliam Jr., is 4:22-cv-07609, Zimmerman v. L'Oreal USA, Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

December 26, 2022, 1:47 PM