New Suit - Consumer Class Action

L'Oreal was hit with a consumer class action on Friday in California Northern District Court. The suit, brought by Gutride Safier, alleges that the defendant's sunscreen products do not provide 24-hour protection as promised on the packaging. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-07609, Zimmerman v. L'Oreal USA Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

December 02, 2022, 6:21 PM