Who Got The Work

Jacqueline Middleton of Stoel Rives has entered an appearance for PeaceHealth and its top officers in a pending employment discrimination class action. The complaint was filed Dec. 12 in Washington Western District Court by Silent Majority Foundation on behalf of individuals who were denied a religious exemption to PeaceHealth's COVID-19 vaccine requirements. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Benjamin H. Settle, is 3:22-cv-05960, Zimmerman et al v PeaceHealth et al.

Washington

January 28, 2023, 2:25 PM