New Suit - Class Action

Paramount Global and its subsidiary Comedy Partners were slapped with a class action Tuesday in New York Southern District Court in connection with audio and audio-visual recordings of certain comedians' comedy performances. The complaint accuses the defendants of wrongfully 'commandeering' comedians royalties by entering undisclosed negotiations and direct licensing agreements with third-parties such as SiriusXM. According to the suit, the defendants entered these agreements without the knowledge or consent of the comedians, cutting them out their statutory royalties rights. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-02409, Zimmerman et al v. Paramount Global et al.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

March 22, 2023, 8:24 AM

Plaintiffs

Anthony Devito

Joseph Zimmerman

Sean Donnelly

Plaintiffs

Kamberlaw

defendants

Paramount Global

Comedy Partners

Does 1-10

nature of claim: 820/over copyright claims