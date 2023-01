Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Maurice Wutscher LLP on Friday removed a lawsuit against Travelers, a New York-based insurance company, and Urls Inc. to Texas Western District Court. The suit, for claims under the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act, was filed by Zimmer & Associates on behalf of Robert Zimmer. The case is 1:23-cv-00046, Zimmer v. Urls,Inc et al.

Insurance

January 14, 2023, 8:25 AM