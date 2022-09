New Suit

Zimmer Biomet Holdings filed a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit Friday in District of Columbia District Court. The case, brought by Holland & Hart, pertains to three distinct requests made by Zimmer in 2020 seeking records related to an Internal Revenue Service civil examination of Zimmer’s 2010-2012 taxes. The case is 1:22-cv-02966, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. v. Internal Revenue Service.

Health Care

September 30, 2022, 7:21 PM