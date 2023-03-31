Montgomery, McCracken, Walker & Rhoads filed a lawsuit Thursday in New York Southern District Court on behalf of Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. The suit accuses Newport Tank Containers (USA) LLC of failing to prepare a shipment container safely as the container allegedly leaked while in transit. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-02680, Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. v. Newport Tank Containers (USA) LLC.
Transportation & Logistics
March 31, 2023, 9:41 AM