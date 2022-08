New Suit - Contract

Montgomery, McCracken, Walker & Rhoads filed a lawsuit Wednesday in New York Southern District Court on behalf of Israel-based Zim Integrated Shipping Services. The complaint, over a maritime contract dispute, brings claims against Master Machinery LLC. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-07225, Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. v. Master Machinery LLC.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

August 24, 2022, 5:08 PM