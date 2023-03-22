Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Winstead on Wednesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Transamerica, World Financial Group Insurance Agency and Rozaliya Karakhanova to Texas Southern District Court. The suit, filed by the Spagnoletti Law Firm on behalf of Artur Zigman and Yann Zigman, accuses the defendants of wrongfully denying the plaintiffs' claims for life insurance proceeds based on a discrepancy between the decedent's weight as recorded by an insurance agent and the weight recorded by the decedent's doctor during a doctor visit. The case is 4:23-cv-01056, Zigman et al. v. Transamerica Life Insurance Co. et al.

Banking & Financial Services

March 22, 2023, 7:28 PM

Plaintiffs

Artur Zigman

Yann Zigman

defendants

Transamerica Life Insurance Company

Rozaliya Karakhanova

World Financial Group Insurance Agency, LLC

defendant counsels

Winstead

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute