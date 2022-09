New Suit - Employment Class Action

Investment firm Edward Jones was hit with an employment discrimination class action on Thursday in Illinois Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Stueve Siegel Hanson and other firms, accuses Edward Jones of systemically underpaying female financial advisors. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-04706, Zigler v. Edward D. Jones & Co. LP et al.

Banking & Financial Services

September 01, 2022, 7:10 PM