New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Sazerac Company Inc., an alcoholic beverage company, was slapped with a consumer class action Wednesday in New York Western District Court in connection with the marketing and advertising of its 'Fireball Cinnamon' malt beverage. The suit, brought by Bursor & Fisher, contends that the packaging of the malt beverage product confuses consumers to believe that its associated with the defendant's 'Fireball Cinnamon' whiskey product that contains double the amount of alcohol. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00305, Zielinski v. Sazerac Company, Inc.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

April 06, 2023, 4:26 AM

Plaintiffs

Larry Zielinski

Plaintiffs

Bursor & Fisher

defendants

Sazerac Company, Inc.

nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct