Who Got The Work

Janet L. Ramsey of Warner Norcross & Judd has entered an appearance for automobile pistons manufacturer KS Kolbenschmidt US Inc. in a pending ERISA lawsuit. The complaint, pertaining to pension benefits, was filed Dec. 22 in Indiana Northern District Court by Rothberg Logan & Warsco on behalf of Michael W. Ziegler. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Holly A. Brady, is 1:22-cv-00474, Ziegler v. Ks Kolbenschmidt US, Inc.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

February 06, 2023, 4:34 AM