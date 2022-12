New Suit - Consumer

Bayer was hit with a product liability lawsuit on Thursday in Louisiana Middle District Court. The suit, brought by John D. Sileo Law on behalf of Crystal Ziegler, alleges health complications from the defendant's Essure birth control device. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-01049, Ziegler v. Bayer Healthcare Pharmaceuticals Inc. et al.