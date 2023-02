Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Zeichner Ellman & Krause on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against Citigroup, the multinational investment bank headquartered in New York City, to New York Eastern District Court. The complaint, which arises from an allegedly fraudulent withdrawal made from the plaintiff's account, was filed by attorney Adam J. Waknine on behalf of Linda Zibak. The case is 1:23-cv-00756, Zibak v. Citibank, N.A.