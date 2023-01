New Suit - ERISA

Bristol-Myers Squibb was slapped with an ERISA lawsuit Tuesday in New Jersey District Court. The lawsuit was filed by Halkovich Law on behalf of Liji Zhu, who seeks reimbursement for surgery. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00216, Zhu v. Bristol Meyers Squibb Company.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

January 17, 2023, 1:46 PM