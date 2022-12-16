New Suit - Antitrust Class Action

Equity Residential, Essex Property Trust, Lincoln Property and other defendants were slapped with an antitrust class action Friday in Washington Western District Court. The complaint is part of a string of cases accusing real estate companies of conspiring to fix multifamily residential lease rates through the use of RealPage's rent analytics software. The suit was filed by Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro; Lite DePalma Greenberg & Afanador; and Handley, Farah & Anderson. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-01779, Zhovmiruk v. RealPage, Inc. et al.

Real Estate

December 16, 2022, 1:55 PM