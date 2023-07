Who Got The Work

Marisa Antonelli of Vinson & Elkins has entered an appearance for Halliburton in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA. The action was filed June 1 in Wyoming District Court on behalf of Ming Hong Zheng. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Alan B. Johnson, is 2:23-cv-00098, Zheng v. Halliburton Energy Services Inc.

Energy

July 17, 2023, 4:03 AM

Plaintiffs

Ming Hong Zheng

defendants

Halliburton Energy Services Inc

defendant counsels

Keith R. Nachbar, P.C.

Vinson & Elkins

nature of claim: 445/over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA