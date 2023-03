Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Ballard Spahr on Tuesday removed a lawsuit against PNC Bank to Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The suit, filed by Schafkopf Law and Weisberg Law on behalf of Zhejiang Matrix Scm Co., accuses the defendant of fraudulently wiring nearly $300,000 from the plaintiff's account to an unknown third party's account and refusing to return the funds to the plaintiff. The case is 2:23-cv-00979, Zhejiang Matrix Scm Co., Ltd v. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. D/B/A PNC Bank.