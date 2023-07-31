Who Got The Work

Jonathan M. Turner of Akerman has entered an appearance for motorized electric bike designer and manufacturer Phantom E-Moto Inc. in a pending breach-of-contract lawsuit. The case, filed June 15 in California Central District Court by Tarter Krinsky & Drogin on behalf of Zhejiang Chic Robot Technology Co. Ltd., accuses Phantom of violating an agreement by failing to pay for a bulk delivery of electronic scooters. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge John W. Holcomb, is 8:23-cv-01057, Zhejiang Chic Robot Technology Co., Ltd. v. Phantom E-Moto Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

July 31, 2023, 4:45 AM

