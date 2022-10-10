Who Got The Work

Elizabeth R. Gorman and Michael D'Auria of Milber Makris Plousadis & Seiden have stepped in to represent Surge Private Equity LLC, Hippodrome LLC, Hippodrome Services Corp. and Douglas Kopelman in a pending class action over alleged wage-and-hour violations. The case, for unpaid wages, was filed Aug. 26 in New York Southern District Court by Lee Litigation Group. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Katherine Polk Failla, is 1:22-cv-07314, Zhao v. Surge Private Equity LLC et al.

Banking & Financial Services

October 10, 2022, 9:18 AM