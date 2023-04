New Suit

Geico Advantage Insurance was slapped with an insurance coverage lawsuit Thursday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The lawsuit, for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was brought by Stark & Stark on behalf of Jin L. Zhao. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-01413, Zhao v. GEICO Advantage Insurance Company.

April 13, 2023

