Who Got The Work

Eileen M. Ahern, Kenneth M. Trujillo-Jamison and Caitlin Lynch of Los Angeles-based Willenken LLP have stepped in to represent Twitter in a pending lawsuit filed by a pro se plaintiff. The case, filed March 2 in California Northern District Court, is 3:23-cv-00980, Zhang v. Twitter Inc.

Internet & Social Media

April 17, 2023, 3:54 AM

Plaintiffs

Taiming Zhang

defendants

Twitter Inc.

defendant counsels

Willenken LLP

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract