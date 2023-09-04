Who Got The Work

Robert O. Rice and Jessica Alejandra Ramirez of Ray Quinney & Nebeker and Nathan D. Thomas of Parsons Behle & Latimer have entered appearances for Trang Nguyen and venture capital firm Transpose Platform Management, respectively, in a pending breach-of-contract lawsuit. The complaint, filed July 21 in Utah District Court by Brown Kwon & Lam and Dentons Durham Jones & Pinegar on behalf of Yadan Zhang, a former employee of Tran Nguyen, accuses Nguyen of making defamatory statements about Zhang to her current employer in violation of an enforceable settlement agreement. The case, assigned to U.S. Magistrate Judge Cecilia M. Romero, is 2:23-cv-00475, Zhang v. Transpose Platform Management et al.

Banking & Financial Services

September 04, 2023, 11:58 AM

Yadan Zhang

Brown Kwon & Lam LLP

Dentons Durham Jones & Pinegar PC

Trang Nguyen

Transpose Platform Management

Yen Vuong

Ray Quinney & Nebeker

Parsons Behle & Latimer

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract