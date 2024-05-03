Who Got The Work

Robert J. Herrington and Michael E. McCarthy of Greenberg Traurig have stepped in as defense counsel to Ikea US Retail and Ikea North America Services in a pending false advertising class action. The suit, filed March 15 in California Northern District Court by the Law Offices of Robert Mackey and Migliaccio & Rathod, accuses Ikea of misrepresenting its Hemnes Daybed and Brimnes Daybed frames as being constructed with solid wood when they are constructed with comb, or finger, joints instead. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Maxine M. Chesney, is 3:24-cv-01641, Zhang v. Ikea North America Services, LLC et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

May 03, 2024, 1:33 PM

Plaintiffs

Bo Zhang

Plaintiffs

Robert Allen Mackey

defendants

Ikea North America Services, LLC

Ikea US Retail, LLC

defendant counsels

Greenberg Traurig

nature of claim: 195/over alleged product defects