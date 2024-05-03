Robert J. Herrington and Michael E. McCarthy of Greenberg Traurig have stepped in as defense counsel to Ikea US Retail and Ikea North America Services in a pending false advertising class action. The suit, filed March 15 in California Northern District Court by the Law Offices of Robert Mackey and Migliaccio & Rathod, accuses Ikea of misrepresenting its Hemnes Daybed and Brimnes Daybed frames as being constructed with solid wood when they are constructed with comb, or finger, joints instead. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Maxine M. Chesney, is 3:24-cv-01641, Zhang v. Ikea North America Services, LLC et al.
Retail & Consumer Goods
May 03, 2024, 1:33 PM