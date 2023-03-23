Who Got The Work

Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom partners Robert A. Fumerton and Scott D. Musoff have stepped in to defend China-based exam preparation and tutoring company Gaotu Techedu Inc. f/k/a GSX Techedu Inc. in a pending securities class action. The complaint, filed Dec. 30 in New York Eastern District Court by the Rosen Law Firm, accuses the defendants of failing to disclose that China was barring tutoring for profit in core school subject areas and that the policy change would restrict foreign investment. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Pamela K. Chen, is 1:22-cv-07966, Zhang v. Gaotu Techedu Inc. f/k/a Gsx Techedu Inc. et al.

Education

March 23, 2023, 7:50 AM

Plaintiffs

Joshua Zhang

Plaintiffs

The Rosen Law Firm

defendants

Gaotu Techedu Inc. f/k/a Gsx Techedu Inc.

Nan Shen

Xiangdong Chen

defendant counsels

Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws