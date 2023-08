Who Got The Work

Elizabeth McManus of Ballard Spahr has entered an appearance for CSL Behring LLC in a pending breach-of-contract lawsuit. The suit, seeking one-off cash based long term incentive payment, was filed July 12 in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court by Mensing Law on behalf of Zhengjia Zhang. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Wendy Beetlestone, is 2:23-cv-02658, Zhang v. CSL Behring LLC.

Pennsylvania

August 28, 2023, 10:31 AM

