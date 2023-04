Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Offit Kurman on Wednesday removed a negligence lawsuit against health care analytics company Appriss to Virginia Eastern District Court. The complaint was filed pro se by Jianyi Zhang, a doctor whose office was allegedly raided by the FDA and Virginia police for suspected opioid trafficking based on false information from Appriss. The case is 1:23-cv-00480, Zhang v. Appriss Inc.

Health Care

April 12, 2023, 5:38 PM

Plaintiffs

Jianyi Zhang

defendants

Appriss Inc.

defendant counsels

Offit Kurman

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims