Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Frost Brown Todd on Tuesday removed a lawsuit against Appriss Inc. to Maryland District Court. The suit was filed pro se by Jianyi Zhang, who accuses the defendant of sending the incorrect information to the Virginia Prescription Monitoring Program. The case is 1:22-cv-02451, Zhang v. Appriss, Inc.

Business Services

September 27, 2022, 2:50 PM