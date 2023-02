New Suit - Employment

Leidos Holdings, an information technology firm focused in aviation and defense, was sued Wednesday in Virginia Eastern District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The suit was brought by a pro se plaintiff who claims that he was terminated after requesting a religious exemption to the COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00205, Zettervall v. Leidos.

Technology

February 16, 2023, 5:27 AM