New Suit - Antitrust

Clorox and Brita were hit with an antitrust lawsuit Thursday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The lawsuit, brought by Baker & Hostetler, accuses the defendants of failing to disclose plans to hold a patent that would be 'essential' toward meeting standards for selling home water-filtration systems in the U.S. in order to control the market. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-03989, Zero Technologies, LLC v. The Clorox Company et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

October 06, 2022, 6:56 PM